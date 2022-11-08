﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 44.1 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:55:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €9.19 billion, increasing by 44.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.61 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 19.3 percent, €424.74 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 43.1 percent, €762.52 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 32.0 percent, €491.71 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 42.4 percent, and €1.92 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 8.6 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.


Tags: Alloys Wire  Pipe Tubular Longs Raw Mat France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product export value up 40.5 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 48.7 percent in January-July

07 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 44.5 percent in January-July

07 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 54 percent in January-June

08 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 49.3 percent in January-June

08 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 56.5 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.8 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 51.9 percent in Jan-Apr

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.6 percent in January-April

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 54.7 percent in Jan-Mar

08 Jun | Steel News