France’s steel product import value up 44.1 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:55:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €9.19 billion, increasing by 44.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.61 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 19.3 percent, €424.74 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 43.1 percent, €762.52 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 32.0 percent, €491.71 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 42.4 percent, and €1.92 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 8.6 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.