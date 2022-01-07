﻿
France’s steel product export value up 58.1 percent in January-November

Friday, 07 January 2022 12:13:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €10.07 billion, increasing by 58.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1.02 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 2.1 percent, €443.32 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 56.7 percent, €569.93 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 24.0 percent, €318.19 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 44.3 percent, and €701.77 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 19.2 percent, all compared to the January-November period of 2020.


