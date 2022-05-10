France’s steel product export value up 57.1 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 12:05:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-February period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €2.31 billion, increasing by 57.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €215.44 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 45.7 percent, €85.2 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 31.9 percent, €110.47 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 21.1 percent, €62.93 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 31.5 percent, and €120.5 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 28.0 percent, all compared to the January-February period of 2021.