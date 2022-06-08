﻿
France’s steel product export value up 55.5 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 15:43:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-March period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €3.67 billion, increasing by 55.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €354.43 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 35.0 percent, €135.57 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 29.2 percent, €173.57 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 17.5 percent, €104.64 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 35.2 percent, and €199.36 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 21.2 percent, all compared to the January-March period of 2021.


