France’s steel product export value up 54.8 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 09:21:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-October period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €8.89 billion, increasing by 54.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €934.78 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 3.1 percent, €392.76 million of cold rolled steel bars - increasing by 54.0 percent, €507.51 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 24.0 percent, €286.55 million of cold drawn wire - increasing by 45.0 percent, and €628.41 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 17.9 percent, all compared to the January-October period last year.


