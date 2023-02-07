France’s steel product export value up 24.3 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 12:01:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €12.96 billion, increasing by 24.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1.23 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 19.9 percent, €549.08 million of cold rolled steel bars - rising by 23.8 percent, €648.53 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 14.0 percent, €401.24 million of cold drawn wire - advancing by 26.1 percent, and €823.77 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 17.2 percent, all compared to the January-November period of 2021.