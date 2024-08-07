France’s steel product export value down 10.6 percent in Jan-May

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €4.26 billion, decreasing by 10.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €575.41 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 1.3 percent, €190.72 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 27.6 percent, €348.61 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 16.2 percent, €144.50 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 9.2 percent, and €373.67 million of metal structures and parts - up by under one percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.