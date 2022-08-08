France’s metal industry output up 1.2 percent in June from May

Monday, 08 August 2022 13:09:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in June this year rose by 1.2 percent month on month, after a one percent month-on-month increase in May, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the April-June quarter, France’s manufacturing output rose by 0.2 percent year on year and dropped by 0.4 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, increased by 1.2 percent compared to May, after a 2.7 percent increase month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in June production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry declined by 1.9 percent on month-on-month basis after a 15.8 percent month-on-month increase recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry moved down by 1.9 percent month on month in the given month after moving up by 0.4 percent in May compared to April. In the April-June quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 0.4 percent quarter on quarter.