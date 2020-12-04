﻿
Fortescue continues to see strong demand for iron ore from China

Friday, 04 December 2020 15:25:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has stated that Chinese demand for Australian iron ore has continued to remain strong.

Australia’s iron ore exports hit $10.9 billion in October and more than 80 percent of the exports were shipped to China. “Fortescue continues to see ongoing strong demand from our iron ore customers in China,” Elizabeth Gaines, chief executive of Fortescue, said.

China banned imports of coking coal from Australia in October, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Accordingly, there have been concerns that China could also limit iron ore imports from Australia as the trade dispute between the countries intensifies.


