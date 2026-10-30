 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Former...

Former Ilva: Italy's Supreme Court upholds final order to shut down Taranto hot-end operations

Friday, 30 October 2026 15:15:25 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

Italy's Supreme Court of Cassation has upheld the order to shut down hot-end operations at the former Ilva steelworks in Taranto, rejecting all appeals filed by Acciaierie d'Italia and Ilva, both under extraordinary administration. The ruling, issued on October 29 by the court's Joint Civil Sections, renders final the July 27 decision of the Milan Court of Appeal, which ordered the cessation of hot-end production activities on health and environmental grounds.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis on October 27, the facilities had been maintained in preheating mode following a government legislative measure allowing their preservation until December 15, pending the Supreme Court's ruling. With the appeals now dismissed, the possibility of overturning the judicial shutdown order has been eliminated.

The extraordinary commissioners will now have to determine the technical procedures and timetable for shutting down the blast furnaces. The ruling raises serious concerns about the continuity of production at Italy's largest steelmaking site, while the group's sale process is still ongoing, with the deadline for submitting binding offers set for November 8.

Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking Acciaierie d’Italia 
ChiaraMassacci
Chiara Massacci
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I work as a Market Intelligence & Content Specialist at SteelOrbis, focusing on ferrous scrap and steel markets, with specific coverage of the Pakistan and Bangladesh scrap markets. My background is in interpreting, translation and international relations, with a Master’s Degree in Interpreting and Translation and a Master in Leadership for International Relations and Made in Italy. I combine market analysis, price assessment and specialized content translation to provide clear insights into the steel and raw materials industry.

Similar articles

Italy's former Ilva faces restructuring and new legal challenges amid uncertainty over steel production

27 Oct | Steel News

Strikes and protests in southern Italy put logistics at risk, uncertainty persists over former Ilva

20 Oct | Steel News

Former Ilva's hot-end shutdown revives concerns over Italy's reliance on steel imports

14 Sep | Steel News

Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia announces idling of BF No. 4 for scheduled maintenance

26 Feb | Steel News

Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia announces restart of BF No. 2

23 Feb | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia completes repair work on converter No. 1 at steelworks No. 2 in Taranto

27 Nov | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia: Anomalous emission at mill No. 2 managed according to safety procedures

18 Nov | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia becomes strategic partner in EU H2Loop project for steel decarbonization

17 Nov | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia halts BF No. 4, repair work underway

17 Sep | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia: Regasification remains key to decarbonization as tensions rise in Taranto

30 Jul | Steel News