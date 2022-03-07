﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ford suspends operations in Russia due to war

Monday, 07 March 2022 11:22:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based Ford Motor Company has announced that it has suspended its operations in Russia as of the beginning of this month until further notice amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In recent years, Ford has significantly wound down its Russian operations, which now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture.

Ford stated that it does not have significant operations in Ukraine, but has a strong contingent of Ukrainian nationals working at Ford around the world and the company will continue to support them through this time.

In addition, Ford Fund is making a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid to assist Ukrainian citizens and families during the current crisis.


Tags: automotive  Russia  CIS  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Mar

Russia’s MMK posts higher net profit in 2021 amid higher output
03 Mar

Toyota halts activities in Ukraine and Russia due to invasion
01 Mar

Renault temporarily halts operations at Moscow plant
24 Feb

Metalloinvest’s sales revenues rise in 2021 as iron ore demand recovers
17 Feb

Russia-based OEMK begins demagnetization in SBQ production