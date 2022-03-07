Ford suspends operations in Russia due to war

Monday, 07 March 2022 11:22:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based Ford Motor Company has announced that it has suspended its operations in Russia as of the beginning of this month until further notice amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In recent years, Ford has significantly wound down its Russian operations, which now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture.

Ford stated that it does not have significant operations in Ukraine, but has a strong contingent of Ukrainian nationals working at Ford around the world and the company will continue to support them through this time.

In addition, Ford Fund is making a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid to assist Ukrainian citizens and families during the current crisis.