Fixed investment in Mexico grew 5.6 percent in May

Fixed investment in Mexico increased 5.6 percent, year-over-year, in May. There have been 39 consecutive months of growth, although the double-digit growth trend of the last 17 months was broken, and it is the lowest percentage increase in the last 21 months, according to SteelOrbis analysis of seasonally adjusted data from the national office of Inegi statistics.

Of the two major components of investment, construction increased by 9.2 percent year on year. It also broke the double-digit growth trend of the last 12 months. The other component, machinery and equipment, increased 2.1 percent, posting the lowest increase in the last 39 months (since March 2021).

In the January-May period, fixed investment increased 10.2 percent, fixed investment in construction increased 13.8 percent and investment in machinery and equipment increased 5.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2023.