Fitch Solutions revises up 2022 iron ore price forecast, output growth to accelerate

Friday, 01 July 2022 11:35:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In international credit rating agency Fitch Solutions’ quarterly iron ore report, the agency has revised upwards its iron ore price forecast for 2022 from $120/mt to $130/mt, while maintaining the 2023 price forecast at $110/mt as prices continue to support an uptrend, since they reversed direction in December 2021 from their mid-2021 collapse.

Fitch Solutions said that Chinese demand has once again started picking up and will remain strong in 2022-2023, with the eventual easing of Covid lockdowns and zero-Covid policies, and the government's renewed stimulus towards the infrastructure sector in the face of slowing economic growth. On the supply side, no significant increase is expected in iron ore supply, as major producers will place an emphasis on value over volume in 2022. Over the longer term, Fitch Solutions expects iron ore prices to remain on a multi-year downtrend, with prices forecast to decline to $50/mt by 2031.

The agency also commented on production growth expectations, indicating an acceleration in growth until 2026. Accordingly, global iron ore production growth is forecast to average at 2.7 percent over 2022-2026 compared to a negative growth of 1.3 percent over the previous five years, lifting the annual production by 361.7 million mt in 2026 compared to 2022. This figure roughly corresponds to the combined production of Russia, India, and South Africa in 2022.

The supply growth is expected to be mainly driven by Brazil and Australia. While Brazilian miner Vale has aggressive expansion plans, Australian miners such as BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue will reinvest their profits into additional production. On the other hand, China will also increase its iron ore production in the next three to four years to increase its self-sufficiency and reduce Australian imports, Fitch Solutions predicts.