MetalQuest starts metallurgical test work for DR-grade pellets at Lac Otelnuk

Canada-based MetalQuest Mining Inc. has completed its second field and core-retrieval program at its Lac Otelnuk iron ore project in northern Quebec, launching comprehensive metallurgical test work aimed at producing direct reduction-grade pellets.

COREM begins 26-week testing program

The company delivered approximately 550 kg of representative historical drill-core material to Quebec-based mineral processing specialist COREM, formally initiating a 26-week program covering sample characterization, pilot-scale processing, flotation optimization, pelletizing and advanced metallurgical testing.

The work will evaluate a beneficiation flowsheet capable of producing high-grade iron ore concentrate with a targeted silica content below 1.5-2.0 percent, supporting the potential production of pellets suitable for direct reduction and electric arc furnace-based steelmaking.

Historical reserves stand at approximately five billion mt

According to the project's 2015 feasibility study, Lac Otelnuk has historical proven reserves of 4.94 billion mt grading 28.7 percent iron and historical probable reserves of 50 million mt grading 27.5 percent iron. The project's total historical proven and probable reserves amount to 4.99 billion mt at an average iron grade of 28.7 percent.

However, MetalQuest does not treat these figures as current mineral reserves because sufficient verification work has not been completed by a qualified person. According to the company's project overview, Lac Otelnuk also has historical measured and indicated mineral resources of 20.64 billion mt and inferred resources of 6.84 billion mt.

Work supports updated development plan

The metallurgical program forms part of MetalQuest's efforts to modernize Lac Otelnuk following the technical gap analysis completed by AtkinsRéalis in December 2025. Located approximately 165 km northwest of Schefferville, the project is being advanced toward an updated feasibility study.