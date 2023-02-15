﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fitch Solutions raises 2023 coking coal price forecast, expects lower prices in coming years

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 12:38:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

International credit rating agency Fitch Solutions has announced that it has revised upwards its Australian coking coal price forecast for 2023 from US$300/mt to US$350/mt.

The agency expects coking coal prices to remain elevated at around current levels in the coming months mainly due to China lifting its ban on Australian coal. 

Meanwhile, Australian coking coal prices are anticipated to decrease in the coming years due to lower demand from the country’s main export markets, India and Japan. Fitch Solutions forecasts that Australian coking coal prices will average at US$300/mt in 2024, US$280/mt in 2025, US$260/mt in 2026 and US$250/mt 2027. 

The agency stated that the need for coking coal in steelmaking will decline with the transition to green steelmaking processes, hampering long-term demand for the fossil fuel and its price outlook.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

Bids for ex-Australia coking coal continue to rise

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Supply concerns continue to fuel ex-Australia coking coal prices

13 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pembroke Resources to start mining at Olive Downs coking coal project in June

13 Feb | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 6

10 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Jan 30-Feb 5

10 Feb | Steel News

Contango installing wash plant at Zimbabwe coal project

07 Feb | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices trend up

07 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic rises by 20% in April-January

07 Feb | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices braced for another spike due to expected tropical cyclones

06 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Post-holiday coke market in China remains inactive, some new coking coal bookings done

03 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials