Federacciai reports upturn in Italy’s crude steel output in October

In October this year, domestic crude steel production in Italy showed an upturn, after the decline seen in September. According to Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, production increased by 2.2 percent compared to October 2023, totaling 2 million mt. In the January-October period, production totaled 17 million mt, marking a 4.7 percent year-on-year decrease.

2024 Crude steel output (000/mt) Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,645 +5.9% 1,645 +5.9% Feb 1,824 -3.8% 3,469 +0.6% Mar 1,997 -12.9% 5,376 -4.7% Apr 1,691 -11.1% 7,067 -6.3% May 1,884 -5.4% 8,951 -6.1% Jun 1,852 -3.0% 10,803 -5.6% Jul 1,689 -3.7% 12,492 -5.3% Aug 764 -2.7% 13,256 -5.2% Sept 1,795 -8.4% 15,051 -5.6% Oct 1,956 2.2% 17,008 -4.7%

After an overall decline in September, production in October began to show different trends between long and flat products. In October, Italy’s production of longs increased by 0.6 percent year on year to 1.1 million mt, bringing the total for the first 10 months to 9.9 million mt, a slight increase (+0.5 percent) compared to the same period of 2023. Meanwhile, Italian flat steel output in October continued its negative trend, dropping by 12.3 percent year on year to 794,000 mt, and bringing the flat steel output for the January-October period down by 10.5 percent year on year to a total of 7.2 million mt.