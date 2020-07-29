Federacciai: Italian steel output could fall by 15 percent this year

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 17:46:33 (GMT+3) | Brescia



Speaking at a webinar on July 28, Alessandro Banzato, president of the Italian steel producers' association Federacciai, said that the Italian crude steel production could decrease by 15 percent this year, compared to the 23.192 million mt recorded in 2019. However, he hoped that the performance may be better, "anticipating the recovery scheduled for 2021". Mr. Banzato also recalled that Italian crude steel production decreased by about 19 percent in the first six months this year, with the drop being less significant in May and June after the collapses seen in March and April. He added that, while “Germany and France were working when Italy was idled [due to the lockdown period], they are now reducing production more compared to Italy. The Federacciai president also underlined that the Ilva plant, run by ArcelorMittal Italia, is producing at minimum levels. This year, the company should produce less than 4 million mt of crude steel, i.e., an all-time low, he noted.

