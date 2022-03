Fangda Special Steel’s net profit up 27.65 percent in 2021

Monday, 21 March 2022 15:59:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fangda Special Steel Technology Co., Ltd. has issued its annual financial report for 2021, announcing an operating revenue of RMB 21.679 billion ($3.4 billion) for the year, up 30.59 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 2.732 billion ($0.43 billion), up 27.65 percent year on year.

