Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in September

Brazil exported 8,421 mt of niobium ferroalloys in September, against 7,693 mt in August, according to SECEX.
The exports of August were destined to Asia (5,971mt at $27,027/mt), Europe (1,832 mt at $28,519/mt), the US (441 mt at $30,387/mt), Canada (130 mt at $25,586/mt), and South America (21 mt at $32,442/mt), FOB conditions.
The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (7,054 mt at $27,650/mt) and CMOC (1,081 mt at $27,121/mt), while 285 mt at $25,869/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.
During the first nine months of 2025, Brazil exported 71,615 mt of niobium ferroalloys, against 65,576 mt in the same period of 2024.