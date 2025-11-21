 |  Login 
Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase slightly in October

Friday, 21 November 2025 07:52:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 8,531 mt of niobium ferroalloys in October against 8,421 mt in September, according to SECEX.

The exports of October were destined to Asia (6,434 mt, of which 4,511mt at $27,264/mt to China), the US (1,167 mt at $26,640/mt), Europe (873 mt at $28,563/mt), Mexico (40 mt at $25,790/mt), and Argentina (17 mt at $32,336/mt), all FOB conditions. 
 
The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (6,806 mt at $26,161/mt) and CMOC (1,340 mt at $27,853/mt), while 385 mt at $25,862/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas. 
 
During the first ten months of 2025, Brazil exported 80,147 mt of niobium ferroalloys against 75,015 mt in the same period of 2024.

