Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in October

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 20:34:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 9,439 mt of niobium ferroalloys in October against 6,140 mt in September.

The exports in October were destined to Asia (7,433 mt, of which 4,880 mt at $25.916/mt to China), Europe (1,437 mt at $25,252/mt), the US (371 mt at $25,367), Canada (70 mt at $24,050/mt), Argentina (57 mt at $29,733/mt), South Africa (40 mt at $24,809/mt), and Mexico (31 mt at $24,882/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (7.556 mt at $26,386/mt/mt) and CMOC (1,608 mt at $24,159/mt), while 275 mt at $23,159/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.

The world’s largest producer of niobium ferroalloys, Brazil, exported 75,015 mt of the product during the first 10 months of 2024, with total FOB revenues of $1.934 billion against respectively 69,395 mt and $1.807 billion during the same period of 2023.


