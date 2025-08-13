 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Exports...

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in July

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 22:03:44 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 9,338 mt of niobium ferroalloys in July against 8,073 mt in June, according to SECEX.

The exports of June were destined to Asia (7,214 mt, of which 5,001 mt at $26,597/mt to China), Europe (1,565 mt at $28,013/mt), the US (471 mt at $25,715/mt), and South Africa (88 mt at $27,712/mt) all FOB conditions.

The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (7,199 mt at $26,316/mt), and CMOC (1,539 mt at $26,316/mt), while 600 mt at $24,650/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.

During the first seven months of 2025, Brazil exported 55,500 mt of niobium ferroalloys, in average at $26,668/mt, against 52,660 mt at $25,658/mt in the same period of 2025.


Tags: Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in July

11 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian iron ore and pellets exports achieve record volume in July

09 Aug | Steel News

Wire rod exports from Brazil shows sharp increase in July

08 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports in July show another sharp increase

07 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian slab export price stable in one week

06 Aug | Flats and Slab

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian finished steel commercial balance deficit shows another sharp increase in June

22 Jul | Steel News

US tariffs threaten Brazil’s mining industry and $68.4 billion investment plans

17 Jul | Steel News

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in June

17 Jul | Steel News

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil stable in June

11 Jul | Steel News