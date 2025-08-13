Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in July

Brazil exported 9,338 mt of niobium ferroalloys in July against 8,073 mt in June, according to SECEX.

The exports of June were destined to Asia (7,214 mt, of which 5,001 mt at $26,597/mt to China), Europe (1,565 mt at $28,013/mt), the US (471 mt at $25,715/mt), and South Africa (88 mt at $27,712/mt) all FOB conditions.

The exports were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (7,199 mt at $26,316/mt), and CMOC (1,539 mt at $26,316/mt), while 600 mt at $24,650/mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas.

During the first seven months of 2025, Brazil exported 55,500 mt of niobium ferroalloys, in average at $26,668/mt, against 52,660 mt at $25,658/mt in the same period of 2025.