Explosion halts part of operations of ArcelorMittal plant in Brazil

An explosion Sunday afternoon, November 17 has rocked the Tubarão plant of ArcelorMittal, located in the Brazilian southeastern state of Espirito Santo.

In a release issued today, the company informed that the incident derived from a blackout that affected its thermoelectric plant, adding that despite the intensive noise, no victims or damage to the environment occurred.

The company was quoted by the local press saying that the incident has halted part of its operations, which are being resumed today.

The Blast furnaces 01 and 02 have already resumed operations, while the blast furnace 03 Is expected to return to operation this Tuesday, November 19.

The coke plants have already restarted operations, but a ramp-up period of 20 days will be required to achieve full capacity, a period when the blast furnaces will use existing stocks of coke.

The steel converter area was not affected and is operating in line with the pig iron supplied by the blast furnaces.