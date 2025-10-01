 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal will take part in world’s tallest residential building project in Brazil

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 02:59:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal announced the participation in a real estate project, consisting in the construction of a 157-stage residential building, the Senna Tower, located at Camboriú, in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Characteristically, it will become the world’s tallest residential building.

ArcelorMittal will supply all the steel required for the construction, in addition to applied engineering, support, development of innovations, and logistics integration.

According to Gustavo Canaan, CMO of ArcelorMittal Aços Longos, the participation of the company marks the inauguration of a new form of collaboration between the steel industry and the civil construction sector in Brazil.

The steel destined to the construction will be produced at the ArcelorMittal facilities of Juiz de Fora, in the state of Minas Gerais, and Piracicaba, in the state of São Paulo, and transferred to the service center of Porto Alegre, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, for the operations of cut, bending and welding, for the assembly of the pillars with 40 meters in length.

The construction of the Senna Tower is expected for conclusion in 2033.


Tags: Brazil South America ArcelorMittal 

