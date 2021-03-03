European steel users urge EC not to extend safeguard measures

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 15:49:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

A coalition of European downstream users of steel is urging the European Commission not to extend safeguard measures beyond their expiry date in June this year, in response to the commission’s announcement regarding the review of the safeguard measures on steel in place since 2018.

The downstream users stated that, since the second half of 2020 European companies are facing surging prices for steel products and long delivery times amid insufficient domestic supply. Import alternatives aimed at easing cost and lead-time pressures on European manufacturers have been limited due to reduced competition from third countries amid the safeguard measures currently in place. The possibility of extending the safeguard measures adds to the uncertainty and adverse market conditions that steel users are currently facing.

According to the downstream steel users, excessive protection will only result in an uncompetitive European steel industry, to the detriment of downstream users and final consumers. Therefore, the steel users stated, the steel safeguard measures should expire on 30 June 2021 as foreseen.

The coalition of EU trade associations representing the interests of European downstream users of steel include ACEA, APPLiA, CECE, CEMA, CEMEP, CLEPA, Orgalim, and WindEurope.