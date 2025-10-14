Serbia to seek exemption from EU’s proposed steel safeguards

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić has called on European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to initiate talks concerning the EU’s new steel safeguard measures, which, he argues, could hamper Serbia’s ability to export steel to its key markets and pose a direct threat to the Smederevo steel plant, according to local media reports.

Warning that these measures could undermine Serbia’s investment appeal, particularly in the steel sector and weaken the country’s competitiveness in the region, Vučić noted that they could disrupt supply chains tied to the Smederevo facility of local steel producer HBIS Group Serbia Iron & Steel, a part of leading Chinese steelmaking company Hebei Iron & Steel Group.

Serbia is also reportedly preparing a request for exemption from the EU’s planned 50 percent tariffs on steel imports, citing its status as an EU candidate and its deep integration into European value chains.