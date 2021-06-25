European Parliament supports EU climate law

Friday, 25 June 2021 13:42:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Parliament has voted in favor of the EU climate law agreed informally with member states in April, to transform the European Green Deal’s political commitment to EU climate neutrality by 2050 into a binding obligation.

The new EU climate law increases the EU’s target for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 40 percent to at least 55 percent. Additionally, an upcoming proposal from the European Commission on the land use, land use change, and forestry LULUCF Regulation to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and removals will increase EU carbon sinks, increasing the target to 57 percent.

According to the Parliament, the Commission will make a proposal for a 2040 target at the latest six months after the first global review in 2023 foreseen in the Paris Agreement.

The deal is expected to be approved by the EU Council shortly and will enter in force 20 days later. Meanwhile, the Commission plans to present a series of proposals on July 14, 2021 for the EU to be able to reach the more ambitious 2030 target.