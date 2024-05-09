﻿
Danieli to supply new billet caster to Iraq’s Muhaj Baghdad

Thursday, 09 May 2024 11:56:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Iraqi company Muhaj Baghdad has ordered a three-strand billet caster with a rebar production capacity of 500,000 mt per year from Italian plantmaker Danieli, according to the statement released by the latter.

The new caster will be installed in the Babylon region of Iraq to produce rebar grades, benefitting from Danieli’s automation system for smooth operation.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in February this year the Iraqi company had ordered a thermo-mechanical treatment (TMT) rolling mill with an annual rebar output capacity of 500,000 mt.


