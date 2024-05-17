Hungary’s Liberty Dunaújváros to build new EAF and upgrade existing mills

Friday, 17 May 2024 12:05:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel’s Hungarian subsidiary Liberty Dunaújváros, formerly known as Dunaferr, has announced that it has inked a contract with China-based engineering company CISDI Engineering Co. Ltd. for the construction of an advanced electric arc furnace (EAF) at its plant, following the feasibility study for the project.

Accordingly, the Chinese company will supply a new EAF with a capacity of over 1.5 million mt per year, using CISDI’s patented technologies, to Liberty Dunaújváros. Equipped with modern energy efficiency measures, the new EAF will allow the Hungarian company to cut its direct carbon emissions by 80 percent, boosting productivity and increasing its competitiveness.

Also, under the same deal, Liberty Dunaújváros will renew its secondary metallurgy and hot strip mills, enabling it to provide high value products for the automotive sector in Hungary.