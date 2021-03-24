﻿
English
European commercial vehicle registrations down 3.3 percent in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:00:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) rose by 1.2 percent year on year to 156,444 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In February, new commercial vehicle registrations in all key western European markets contracted, except for Italy (+10.1%).

In the first two months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 297,651 units, down 3.3 percent on year-on-year basis. Spain (-22.0%), Germany (-9.6%), France (-0.2%) saw decreases, while only Italy (+1.9%) posted an increase.


