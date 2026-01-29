EU commercial vehicle registrations down 8% in 2025 amid tough economic environment

In 2025, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) decreased by eight percent year on year to 1,792,971 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The EU’s commercial vehicle market had a challenging year in 2025, with registrations falling across several major markets, a clear sign of the tough economic environment. The bus segment was the only exception.

Last year, new EU truck registrations recorded a decrease of 6.2 percent year on year to 307,460 units. This drop was driven by a 5.4 percent downturn in heavy truck sales. Bus sales, on the other hand, rose by 7.5 percent year on year, totaling 38,238 units.

Among the four major markets, Germany (-12.2%), France (-9.0%), and Spain (-3.6%) experienced declines in truck registrations.