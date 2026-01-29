 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU commercial vehicle registrations down 8% in 2025 amid tough economic environment

Thursday, 29 January 2026 14:33:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In 2025, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) decreased by eight percent year on year to 1,792,971 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The EU’s commercial vehicle market had a challenging year in 2025, with registrations falling across several major markets, a clear sign of the tough economic environment. The bus segment was the only exception.

Last year, new EU truck registrations recorded a decrease of 6.2 percent year on year to 307,460 units. This drop was driven by a 5.4 percent downturn in heavy truck sales. Bus sales, on the other hand, rose by 7.5 percent year on year, totaling 38,238 units.

Among the four major markets, Germany (-12.2%), France (-9.0%), and Spain (-3.6%) experienced declines in truck registrations.


Tags: European Union Automotive 

Similar articles

New car registrations in EU up 1.8 percent in 2025

28 Jan | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 1.4 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

23 Dec | Steel News

Volkswagen closes Dresden plant as market pressures mount

16 Dec | Steel News

EUROFER: EU auto output declines 4.3 percent in Q2 2025

10 Dec | Steel News

Germany urges EU to boost low-emission steel use in automotive sector

03 Dec | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 1.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

27 Nov | Steel News

European automakers warn of production halt as microchip shortage intensifies

31 Oct | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 0.9 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

28 Oct | Steel News

EU steel and automotive industries urge pragmatic transition

22 Oct | Steel News

Volkswagen to use GMH Gruppe’s green steel for circular production

22 Oct | Steel News