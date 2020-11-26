﻿
European commercial vehicle registrations down 22.2 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 26 November 2020 12:25:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 1.2 percent year on year to 172,743 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

In October, new commercial vehicle registrations posted mixed results in major EU markets. Germany (9.4%) and Italy (7.4%) recorded growth, while Spain (-8.3%) and France (-4.5%) recorded contraction.

In the first 10 months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU totaled 1.4 million units, down 22.2 percent on year-on-year basis. Spain (-30.4%), France (-19.8%), Germany and Italy (both -18.4%) saw the largest decreases.


