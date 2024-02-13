﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EUROFER: Tube output in EU expected to rise moderately in 2024

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 11:56:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2024-2025/Q1 2024 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the third quarter this year output of the EU steel tube industry rose by 1.3 percent year on year, after a 4.5 percent decrease in the previous quarter. The positive trend in the tube sector after the pandemic was disrupted by the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues in the second half of 2022. The energy crisis also had a tremendous effect on the sector.

According to the EUROFER report, demand for large welded tubes from the oil and gas sector is not expected to improve significantly in the longer term since the EU has accelerated its transition towards liquified natural gas (LNG) shipping for its energy needs, thereby reducing its reliance on gas transported via pipelines. On the one hand, global oil demand is not expected to support the launch or the implementation of new pipelines in the short term due to high geopolitical uncertainty and the poor global economic outlook. The EU’s oil demand is expected to drop also in 2024. On the other hand, demand from the construction sector is also set to decrease and contribute modestly to growth in output, while tube demand from the automotive and engineering sectors is expected to remain relatively stronger.

EUROFER stated that production in the EU steel tube sector is expected to decrease by 2.4 percent in 2023, milder than the initial expectation for a fall of 4.4 percent. As for 2024, tube output is forecast to grow by 1.3 percent year on year, while it is expected to move up by 0.5 percent in 2025.


Tags: Pipe Tubular European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Interpipe supplies line pipes to Qatar Petroleum

12 Feb | Steel News

France’s Vallourec to supply pipes for gas development project in North Sea

12 Feb | Steel News

US rig count rises while Canadian count levels off week-on-week

09 Feb | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 19.4 percent in December

09 Feb | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain unchanged

09 Feb | Tube and Pipe

US issues preliminary AD review results on welded pipe from India

09 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.4 percent in Jan-Nov

09 Feb | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 80.6 percent in December

08 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 23.2 percent in Jan-Nov

08 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 51.8 percent in December

07 Feb | Steel News