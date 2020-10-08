EUROFER supports AD duties on stainless HR from Taiwan, China, Indonesia

Thursday, 08 October 2020 15:29:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has stated that it supports the definitive antidumping duties on stainless steel hot rolled imports from Taiwan, China, and Indonesia as a first step towards restoring a level playing field and securing a sustainable future for the European stainless industry. However, it stated that the Commission must apply trade enforcement rules in full, given the intention of the revised EU trade defense instruments adopted by the European Parliament and the European Council in 2018.

The antidumping duty rate on such imports will range between 9.2 percent and 19 percent for China and between 4.1 percent and 7.5 percent for Taiwan, while it will stand at 17.3 percent for Indonesia, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

“Indonesia, China and Taiwan have a structural overcapacity problem. Their dumping has seriously harmed European stainless steel producers and these measures are necessary. However, by not disapplying the Lesser Duty Rule the European Commission has failed to fully apply the revised Trade Defence Instruments (TDI) rules. They must do so without inhibition if they want to effectively tackle third country trade distortions and save EU industry and the jobs it supports,” Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, said.