EC ends CVD probe on HR stainless steel from China and Indonesia

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 15:30:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission (EC) has announced that it has terminated the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation against imports of certain hot rolled stainless steel sheets and coils from China and Indonesia.

The investigation was launched on October 10, 2019, upon the application of the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

On September 18, 2020, EUROFER withdrew its complaint. The EC concluded that countervailing duty investigation concerning imports into the EU of the given products from China and Indonesia should be terminated without the imposition of measures.

The products subject to the CVD investigation currently falling under HS codes 7219 11, 7219 12, 7219 13, 7219 14, 7219 22, 7219 23, 7219 24, 7220 11 and 7220 12.