EUROFER: EU tube output down three percent in Q1 2025

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2025-2026/Q3 2025 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the first quarter of 2025 the output of the EU steel tube industry declined by three percent year on year, after a 1.8 percent decrease in the previous quarter.

Global oil demand is unlikely to drive the launch or implementation of new pipeline projects in the near term, as high geopolitical uncertainty and a weak global economic outlook weigh heavily on investment decisions. In the EU, consumption is expected to keep falling throughout the remainder of 2025, in line with sluggish economic growth projections.

At the same time, demand from the construction sector is also forecast to ease, offering only a modest boost to output.

EUROFER stated that production in the EU steel tube sector is expected to increase by 0.1 percent in 2025, revised downwards compared to the previous estimate at 0.9 percent. As for 2026, tube output is forecast to grow by 0.7 percent year on year.