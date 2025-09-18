 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EUROFER:...

EUROFER: EU tube output down three percent in Q1 2025

Thursday, 18 September 2025 14:43:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2025-2026/Q3 2025 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the first quarter of 2025 the output of the EU steel tube industry declined by three percent year on year, after a 1.8 percent decrease in the previous quarter.

Global oil demand is unlikely to drive the launch or implementation of new pipeline projects in the near term, as high geopolitical uncertainty and a weak global economic outlook weigh heavily on investment decisions. In the EU, consumption is expected to keep falling throughout the remainder of 2025, in line with sluggish economic growth projections.

At the same time, demand from the construction sector is also forecast to ease, offering only a modest boost to output.

EUROFER stated that production in the EU steel tube sector is expected to increase by 0.1 percent in 2025, revised downwards compared to the previous estimate at 0.9 percent. As for 2026, tube output is forecast to grow by 0.7 percent year on year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 3.7 percent in January-July 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable, strong support from futures

17 Sep | Tube and Pipe

US issues preliminary results of AD review on LD welded pipe from Canada

17 Sep | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Turkey

16 Sep | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

16 Sep | Steel News

US issues final AD margins for WSPP from India

16 Sep | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both increase for second consecutive week - week 38, 2025

16 Sep | Steel News

Tenaris to supply pipes for Búzios 11 project in Brazil

15 Sep | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of CVD review on welded pipe from S. Korea

12 Sep | Steel News

US issues amended final results of AD review on HWR from Mexico’s Maquilacero

12 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Pregalvanized Pipe
External Diamater:  10 - 102 mm
Wall Thickness:  0.6 - 4 mm
BORAY BORU VE PROFIL AS
View Offer
SAW Spiral Welded Sewage Line Pipe
External Diamater:  219 - 3,048 mm
Wall Thickness:  4 - 25 mm
CECELI DEMIR SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer