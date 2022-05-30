EUROFER at IREPAS: Growth forecast for EU steel-using sectors slashed to 2% for 2022

Monday, 30 May 2022 15:24:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

At the SteelOrbis Spring 2022 Conference & 86th IREPAS Meeting held in Istanbul on May 29-31, Alessandro Sciamarelli, EUROFER's director of economic research and market analysis, said that for the EU, after seeing the worst economic recession in 2020, a recession is ruled out, though the GDP growth projection is still slashed to 2.7 percent compared to the previous forecast of 4.1 percent, as the war in Ukraine has negatively affected the GDP growth prospects for all advanced economies.

The EUROFER official pointed out that, among the steel-using sectors in the EU, the automotive sector paid the highest toll during the Covid-19 pandemic, registering a decrease of almost 17 percent in production in 2020. However, Mr. Sciamarelli underlined that the Covid recession was milder than the 2009 financial crisis when the steel-using sectors registered an overall production fall of 19.7 percent, while in comparison the decline was just 8.4 percent in 2020. The EU steel-using sectors saw a sharp fall in the second quarter of 2020, later peaking in the second quarter of 2021, and after that a slowdown started because of the lack of raw materials amid supply chain issues. For 2022, steel-using sectors’ production growth is expected to be two percent, again halved compared to the previous forecast, in accordance with the GDP growth forecast update, and is expected to be 2.3 percent in 2023. On the other hand, the automotive sector is expected to see a growth of 4.9 percent in 2022 and 0.8 percent in 2023.

Apparent steel consumption in the EU declined in the second quarter of 2020, while starting a strong rebound as of the third quarter of the same year, which eased in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. EUROFER also slashed its EU apparent steel consumption growth forecast for 2022 from a 3.2 percent increase in the January outlook to a 1.9 percent decline in May, mostly due to destocking. However real consumption will grow by 1.8 percent. EUROFER foresees a more robust growth of 5.1 percent in 2023, thanks to the expected improvement of the overall industrial outlook.

There is an unprecedented rise in inflation in the EU, as a result of rising energy prices and severe supply chain issues which are not expected to ease in the coming months. High energy prices are also expected to remain at least throughout 2022. Sciamarelli said that the latest leading indicators reflect the impact of severe global supply chain disruptions and only to a limited extent the impact of the war.

Commenting on the ban imposed on steel imports from Russia, the EUROFER official said that the impact will not be dramatic and that they will be able to replace the lack of material coming from Russia.

EUROFER expects that inflation will stay at around current levels in EU countries at least until the third quarter of 2022 and that the war in Ukraine and the slowdown in China will weigh on the global outlook throughout 2022.