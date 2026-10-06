Euro area industrial producer prices up 1.9 percent in August 2026 from July

In August this year, industrial producer prices increased by 1.9 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, as compared with July.

Industrial producer prices in July had increased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU. In August this year, compared with August 2025, industrial producer prices increased by 8.2 percent in the euro area and by 8.0 percent in the EU. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to July, in August prices of durable goods increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while prices of capital goods increased by 0.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, prices of non-durable consumer goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27. In August, prices of intermediate goods increased by 0.4 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27, while prices in the energy sector increased by 5.6 percent in the euro area and by 5.5 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in August industrial producer prices increased in all member states, with the highest month-on-month increases registered in Bulgaria and Estonia (both 3.3 percent), Italy (3.1 percent) and Denmark (3.0 percent).

Compared to the same month of 2025, in August this year prices of capital goods increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, prices of durable consumer goods increased by 3.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.2 percent in the EU-27, while prices of intermediate goods increased by 6.8 percent in the euro area and by 6.5 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, prices of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, while prices in the energy sector increased by 21.0 percent in the euro area and by 20.7 percent in the EU-27.

In August, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (17.1 percent), Bulgaria (16.8 percent) and Lithuania (14.6 percent), while Luxembourg (-7.9 percent) registered the only decrease.