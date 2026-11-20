According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October 2026, Turkish producers' foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 0.75 percent compared to September and by 33.45 percent year on year, while an average rise of 33.17 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish basic metal industry increased by 1.27 percent month on month and went up by 34.36 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 29.55 percent.

On the other hand, in October Turkish producers' foreign sales prices for fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, went up by 0.66 percent compared to September and increased by 23.41 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 26.40 percent.