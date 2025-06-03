 |  Login 
EU terminates AD probe on seamless pipes from China

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 14:44:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has terminated the antidumping investigation on imports of certain seamless pipes from China as the European Steel Tube Association (ESTA) withdrew its complaint.

The investigation, which covered the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, was initiated following the complaint filed by the ESTA on April 2, 2024, alleging that imports of the product in question had increased substantially and were thereby causing material injury to the EU industry, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The products currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304191020, 7304193020, 7304230020, 7304291020, 7304293020, 7304312030, 7304318030, 7304395030, 7304398230, 7304398320, 7304518930, 7304598230, and 7304598320.


