EU suspends all duties and quotas on Ukrainian imports for one year

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 12:00:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Council has stated that it has adopted a regulation allowing for temporary trade liberalization and other trade concessions with regard to certain Ukrainian products. All import duties on Ukrainian goods are suspended for one year. In addition, all antidumping duties and safeguard measures on Ukrainian products are also lifted.

With this suspension, the EU will be able to support Ukraine’s economy.

On April 27, the European Commission proposed the suspension of import duties, antidumping and safeguard measures on products from the country, as SteelOrbis previously reported.