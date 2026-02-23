EU steel exports to US decline in H2 2025, EUROFER stresses need for balanced EU-US deal

EU steel exports to the US fell by 30 percent in the second half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, following the imposition of 50 percent tariffs, according to new data from Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union. The expansion of the US tariff regime to include downstream steel-intensive products, such as machinery and equipment, is expected to further amplify the impact on EU steel producers and their customers.

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) stated the figures underline the need for any EU-US trade agreement to be fair, balanced and enforceable.

Industry warns of further negative impact

Noting that the 30 percent decline demonstrates the damaging effect of the 50 percent tariffs on European steel, Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, added that the inclusion of downstream steel products will have “another huge negative impact” on both producers and European customers.

According to EUROFER, any EU-US trade agreement must restore stability and predictability by ensuring reciprocal and enforceable commitments on tariffs and securing meaningful EU steel access to the US market.

European Parliament discussions ahead

The data adds urgency to discussions scheduled for February 24 at the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee, where enforceability and balance in transatlantic trade relations will be debated. Industry representatives have welcomed proposals to introduce review and response mechanisms within the EU-US arrangement in case tariff levels remain elevated or increase.