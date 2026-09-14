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EU registers welded steel mesh imports from China and Turkey amid AD probe

Monday, 14 September 2026 10:47:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has made imports of welded steel mesh from China and Turkey subject to registration, as part of its ongoing antidumping investigation into imports of the product from the two countries. The registration could allow the EU to collect antidumping duties retroactively on registered imports if the necessary legal conditions are met and duties are ultimately imposed.

Registration will remain in effect for nine months from the regulation's entry into force.

EU investigation was launched in June

The European Commission launched its antidumping investigation into welded steel mesh imports from China and Turkey on June 3, 2026, following a complaint filed by the European Welded Steel Mesh Producers Association on April 20, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The complaint was submitted on behalf of producers accounting for more than 25 percent of total EU welded steel mesh production.

The investigation covers grill, mesh, netting and fencing welded at the intersection and made from plain wire, whether uncoated or plated or coated with zinc or another coating, whether supplied in rolls or not and whether galvanized or not. The products are currently classified under codes 7314 20 90, 7314 31 00 and 7314 39 00.

Registration allows possible retroactive duties

The EU's basic antidumping regulation, registration enables possible antidumping duties resulting from the investigation to be collected retroactively on imports registered during this period, provided the applicable conditions for retroactive collection are fulfilled.

The Commission stressed that it is not yet able to estimate the level of any potential future antidumping liability. Accordingly, dumping-related amounts cited in the original complaint are for information purposes only and do not indicate the level of duties that could ultimately result from the investigation.

At present, no antidumping duty has been imposed on the products concerned under this investigation, which remains ongoing.

Tags: European Union Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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