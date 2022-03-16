EU redistributes steel product quotas of Russia and Belarus

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 15:59:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has banned the imports of steel products from Russia and Belarus due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Thus, the Commission has decided to adjust the safeguard measures to ensure that these import bans do not create a shortage of supply in the EU market and that EU steel users can continue sourcing the volumes from other sources.

Accordingly, the Commission has proportionally redistributed the volumes Belarus and Russia had in the country-specific tariff rate quotas among other exporting countries subject to the safeguard measure, based on the most recent data available.

For the quota period from April to June this year, the Commission previously announced that Russia had quotas of 412,317 mt of HRC, 59,311 mt of rebar, 82,008 mt of wire rod, 23,603 mt of hollow sections and 6,538 mt of large welded tubes quotas, while Belarus had quotas of 65,026 mt of wire rod and 13,947 mt of hollow sections quotas. The new quota volumes of certain steel products for the next quota period can be seen in the tables below.