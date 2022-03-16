﻿
EU redistributes steel product quotas of Russia and Belarus

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 15:59:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission has banned the imports of steel products from Russia and Belarus due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Thus, the Commission has decided to adjust the safeguard measures to ensure that these import bans do not create a shortage of supply in the EU market and that EU steel users can continue sourcing the volumes from other sources.

Accordingly, the Commission has proportionally redistributed the volumes Belarus and Russia had in the country-specific tariff rate quotas among other exporting countries subject to the safeguard measure, based on the most recent data available.

For the quota period from April to June this year, the Commission previously announced that Russia had quotas of 412,317 mt of HRC, 59,311 mt of rebar, 82,008 mt of wire rod, 23,603 mt of hollow sections and 6,538 mt of large welded tubes quotas, while Belarus had quotas of 65,026 mt of wire rod and 13,947 mt of hollow sections quotas. The new quota volumes of certain steel products for the next quota period can be seen in the tables below.

Product

Countries

Previously announced quota volumes (mt)

(From 1.4.2022 to 30.6.2022)

New quota volumes (mt)

(From 1.4.2022 to 30.6.2022)

HRC

Turkey

326,796

430,246

India

167,872

273,178

South Korea

134,390

170,592

UK

119,204

142,706

Serbia

118,333

151,443

Other countries

1,009,878

1,120,626

Rebar

Turkey

61,264

86,412

Ukraine

29,992

40,229

Bosnia and Herzegovina

26,265

31,087

Moldova

18,876

25,981

Other countries

114,180

126,179

Wire rod

UK

138,629

167,756

Ukraine

96,992

112,798

Switzerland

94,751

123,996

Turkey

79,527

107,758

Moldova

48,739

63,325

Other countries

81,109

111,148

Hollow Section

Turkey

69,337

90,057

UK

41,659

48,031

North Macedonia

22,517

26,588

Ukraine

16,844

19,664

Switzerland

14,164

14,697

Other countries

15,861

18,895

Large welded tube

Turkey

9,735

13,668

China

6,585

7,736

UK

4,425

5,615

South Korea

2,591

2,645

Other countries

6,010

6,220

