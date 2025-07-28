EU maintains AD duties on organic coated steel from China

The European Commission has announced that the antidumping duties on imports of certain organic coated steel products from China will remain in place, following an expiry review.

The request for the review, which covered the period between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023, was lodged on February 2, 2024, by the European Steel Association based on the grounds that the expiry of the measures would likely result in a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the EU industry.

The antidumping duties, which were originally imposed in 2019, will continue to range from zero percent to 26.1 percent.

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210 70 80 11, 7210 70 80 91, 7212 40 80 01, 7212 40 80 21, 7212 40 80 82, 7225 99 00 11, 7225 99 00 91, 7226 99 70 11 and 7226 99 70 91.