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EU initiates AD probe on welded steel mesh from China and Turkey

Thursday, 04 June 2026 10:42:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has initiated an antidumping duty (AD) investigation against welded steel mesh from China and Turkey. The investigation aims to determine whether welded steel mesh imports from the given countries are being dumped and whether the dumped imports have caused injury to the EU industry.

The investigation was launched upon the complaint made by the European Welded Steel Mesh Producers Association, alleging that imports of the given products originating in China and Turkey are being dumped. The investigation will cover the period between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. The examination of trends relevant for the assessment of injury will cover the period from January 1, 2022, to the end of the investigation period.

The Commission is expected to conclude the investigation within 14 months, while provisional measures are likely to be introduced within the next seven to eight months.

The product subject to this investigation is grill, mesh, netting and fencing, welded at the intersection, of plain wire; non plated, or plated or coated with zinc or other coating; whether presented in rolls or not; whether galvanized or not. The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7314 20 90, 7314 31 00, and 7314 39 00.


Tags: European Union Quotas & Duties 

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