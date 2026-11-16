The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement to increase free carbon allowances for energy-intensive industries under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) between 2026 and 2030, aiming to strengthen industrial competitiveness and reduce the risk of carbon leakage.

The agreement concerns industrial sectors covered by the ETS heat and fuel benchmarks, which determine free emissions allowances based on installations' energy consumption. The revision is intended to ease cost pressures on energy-intensive industries while maintaining incentives for industrial decarbonization.

Approximately 121 million free ETS allowances to be provided between 2026 and 2030

Under the provisional agreement, the EU will provide a total of approximately 121 million free emissions allowances to industrial sectors exposed to carbon leakage risks. The agreement builds on the European Commission's original proposal to make approximately 88 million allowances available under existing ETS rules.

The Council and Parliament agreed to add another 28 million allowances that had previously remained unallocated because industrial installations failed to meet certain ETS requirements, including obligations related to energy efficiency audits and climate neutrality plans. The additional allocation is intended to address concerns over the competitiveness of European energy-intensive industries, particularly the risk of production relocating to countries with less stringent climate regulations.

Five million allowances reserved for sectors facing high carbon leakage risks

In addition to the previously available and unallocated allowances, the Council and Parliament agreed to reserve five million allowances between 2026 and 2030 to provide targeted support for highly exposed energy-intensive sectors facing carbon leakage risks. Any allowances remaining unused under this targeted measure will be redirected to the EU Modernization Fund, which supports investments, and the Innovation Fund, which promotes innovation in ETS-covered sectors. The revision aims to balance support for industrial competitiveness with the EU's existing incentives for decarbonization.

The provisional agreement must now be endorsed by both the Council and the European Parliament before formal adoption following legal and linguistic review. Once the legislation is adopted, the European Commission will introduce implementing rules governing the calculation of heat and fuel benchmarks.