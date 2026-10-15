EU and Turkey agree on mutual recognition of trusted traders, discuss Customs Union modernization

The European Union and Turkey have agreed on the mutual recognition of their Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programs, while also discussing the modernization of the EU-Turkey Customs Union and the removal of remaining trade barriers, according to Maroš Šefčovič, European commissioner for Trade and Economic Security.

Speaking following the EU-Turkey High-Level Dialogue on Trade in Brussels, co-chaired with Ömer Bolat, Turkish Trade minister, Šefčovič highlighted the importance of bilateral trade relations and the progress achieved in facilitating customs procedures.

EU-Turkey trade in goods reaches nearly €218 billion in 2025

According to Šefčovič, bilateral trade in goods between the EU and Turkey reached a record of nearly €218 billion in 2025, while trade in services exceeded €40 billion.

Turkey is currently the EU's fifth-largest trading partner, accounting for more than four percent of the bloc's total goods trade. Motor vehicles, machinery and electrical equipment are among the leading product groups traded between the two sides.

The commissioner also noted that the EU accounts for more than half of foreign direct investment in Turkey.

During a roundtable attended by European and Turkish business representatives, participants expressed strong support for modernizing the Customs Union and strengthening cooperation on green and digital transformation.

Šefčovič emphasized that Turkey is the only major economy with which the EU maintains a Customs Union, highlighting the close integration of supply chains across multiple sectors.

EU and Turkey agree on mutual recognition of trusted traders

One of the main outcomes of the dialogue was an agreement on the mutual recognition of the EU's and Turkey's AEO programs.

According to Šefčovič, the agreement allows both sides to recognize each other's trusted traders, facilitating faster cross-border movement of goods and strengthening customs cooperation under the existing Customs Union framework.

Turkey introduces transparency measures for TAREKS import controls

Šefčovič also announced progress in addressing trade barriers associated with Turkey's Risk-Based Trade Control System (TAREKS).

According to the commissioner, Turkey has implemented several transparency measures intended to make the import control system easier for EU exporters to use. He welcomed the removal of an important barrier related to TAREKS while emphasizing that technical challenges remain and require continued cooperation between the two sides.

The commissioner reiterated the EU's commitment to addressing remaining trade obstacles and maintaining dialogue with Turkey on Customs Union modernization and closer economic cooperation.