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EU and Turkey to strengthen customs cooperation

Friday, 17 July 2026 13:52:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The EU-Turkey Customs Cooperation Committee (CCC) has decided to mutually recognize the European Union's and Turkey’s respective Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programs, marking a new step in strengthening customs cooperation between the two sides.

The Authorized Economic Operator Mutual Recognition Agreement (AEO MRA) will enable customs authorities in both jurisdictions to recognize each other's trusted trader status, facilitating legitimate trade while enhancing supply chain security.

Agreement to facilitate trade and strengthen risk management

According to the European Commission, the mutual recognition of trusted trader programs will allow customs authorities to take an operator's AEO status into account when conducting risk assessments and determining the appropriate level of customs controls.

The Commission stated that the arrangement is expected to streamline customs procedures for authorized businesses while supporting closer cooperation between EU and Turkish customs authorities.

The agreement will enter into force once the structured exchange of information regarding the status of authorized economic operators has been established between the two parties.

Builds on the existing Customs Union framework

The Commission said the agreement represents a significant step in reinforcing customs cooperation under the existing EU-Turkey Customs Union, while providing practical benefits for economic operators in both markets.

The EU and Turkey have been linked through a Customs Union since 1995, based on the 1963 Ankara Agreement and its 1970 Additional Protocol.

Under the current framework, the Customs Union is based on the free circulation of goods but covers only industrial products and processed agricultural products. Agricultural products, as well as coal and steel products, remain outside its scope and continue to be governed by preferential trade arrangements based on the products' originating status.


Tags: Turkey European Union Trading 

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