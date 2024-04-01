Edomex and Monterrey top list for most steel sales locations in Mexico

Monday, 01 April 2024 22:55:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexico, the thirteenth largest economy in the world and a population of 129.9 million inhabitants, has 5,746 wholesale points of sale of metal structures, tubular profiles, rod, galvanized steel sheets, boards, channels, slabs, metal meshes and joists. Of them, the state of Mexico (Edomex) has the highest concentration, and by city, Monterrey hold the record of most steel sales locations, reveals a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The state of Mexico has 665 commercial establishments, a figure that represents 11.6 percent of the 5,746 wholesale points of sale of steel and other metals such as aluminum and bronze in the country. The state of Mexico is the second largest economy in the country due to its contribution to GDP.

Jalisco, the country's fourth largest economy by GDP, has the second largest number of steel sales establishments with 574 establishments (10.0 percent of the total). Nuevo León (the third largest economy by GDP) has 571 commercial establishments (9.9 percent of the total).

Mexico City (Mexico's largest economy by GDP) has 427 establishments (7.4 percent of the total); Guanajuato (the fifth largest economy) has 338 establishments (5.9 percent of the total); Puebla (the tenth economy) has 280 establishments (4.9 percent of the total); Veracruz (the sixth largest economy by GDP) has 240 points of sale (4.2 percent of the total); Coahuila (the eighth largest economy) and Querétaro (the #15 economies by GDP) each have 197 establishments (3.4 percent of the total).

Chihuahua has 195 and Michoacán has 194 businesses, 3.4 percent of the total of each of the entities. Together these 11 states accounted for 67.5 percent of the total.

By city, Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León, is the city with the largest number of establishments selling steel and other metals wholesale with 206 establishments, a figure that represents 3.6 percent of the total.

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, registered 173 establishments (3.0 percent of the total), León (Guanajuato) registered 140 businesses (2.4 percent), Puebla registered 123 establishments (2.1 percent), Querétaro has 112 establishments (1.9 percent) . Zapopan (Jalisco) has 109 points of sale (1.9 percent).

In the Mexican southeast, the city of Mérida (Yucatán) has 102 establishments (1.8 percent), Ecatepec (Edomex) registered 101 establishments (1.8 percent). San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes and San Nicolás de los Garza registered 93, 86 and 84 businesses.

By cities, Nuevo León and Jalisco registered two cities among the 11 largest cities by the number of establishments.

By state, those with the fewest businesses are Campeche (23 establishments), Colima (31), Nayarit (44), Baja California Sur (45), Morelos (51 businesses.